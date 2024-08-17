Meet The Candidates: Escambia County School Board District 5

August 17, 2024

NorthEscambia.com asked the three candidates for Escambia County School Board District 5 to answer a series of questions.

Many of the questions were submitted by NorthEscambia.com readers.

Each candidate received an identical electronic questionnaire, and they were encouraged to proofread their answers. We have not made any corrections of changes to their answers.

This was NorthEscambia.com public service for our readers. Candidates were not financially charged for their participation, and no candidate was able to reach a response for their opponent until publication of this story today.

In alphabetical order, here are candidates with a link to their written answers.

  1. Tom Harrell
  2. Joshua Luther
  3. Jim Taylor

