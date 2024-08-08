FHP Charges Man With DUI, Hit And Run, Battery In Road Rage Incident

The Florida Highway Patrol has charged an Escambia County man in connection with a road rage incident.

Mitchell Hayden Coffey, 62, was charged with aggravated battery, hit and run, driving under the influence, providing false information and refusal to submit.

Troopers said Coffey and a 34-year-old male driver were involved in an altercation on Graves Road off East Olive Road after almost being involved in a collision where a death threat was made. The two parties separated before Coffey went to his home but reentered the roadway when he observed the other driver on the road.

FHP said Coffey intestinally collided with the other driver’s vehicle three times. He then retrieved a handgun from inside his home and placed it in his vehicle, they said.

Coffey remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $41,000.