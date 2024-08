Escambia School Orientations Begin Wednesday

Orientations for public schools in Escambia County begin on Wednesday.

The first day of school in Escambia County is Monday, August 12.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Escambia County elementary schools will hold orientations on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 .m. At most schools, students will be able to meet their teachers, drop off supplies and see their classrooms.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Sixth grade and new student orientations:

Ransom Middle — Wednesday, August 7 — 10 a.m. – noon

Ernest Ward — Thursday, August 8 — 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Beulah — Wednesday, August 7 — 10 a.m. noon

Bailey — Wednesday, August 7 — 1-2:30 p.m

Bellview — Wednesday, August 7 — 1-2:30 p.m.

Brown-Barge — Wednesday, August 7 — 10 a.m. – noon

Ferry Pass — Wednesday, August 7 — 1-2:30 p.m.

Workman — Wednesday, August 7 — 11:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Ninth grade and new student orientations:

Northview — Thursday, August 8 — 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Tate — Thursday, August 8 — 1 – 3 p.m.

West Florida — Saturday, August 10 — 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Pine Forest — Saturday, August 10 — 9 a.m. – noon

Pensacola — Tuesday, August 6 — 9 a.m.

Washington — Monday, August 5 — 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Escambia — (Was held Thursday, August 1_

Pine Forest will hold a back t0 school orientation for other grades Saturday, August 10 — 9 a.m. – noon.