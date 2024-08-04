Debby Likely To Become Hurricane; Local Impacts Not Expected

August 4, 2024

Debby continues to move across the Gulf of Mexico toward a landfall sometime Monday to east in the Big Bend area of Florida.

It is expected to make landfall as at least a Category 1 hurricane while bringing a foot or more of rain to parts of north Florida.

There are no local impacts expected in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties, other than a high risk of risk currents and increased swells through early next week.

The latest details on Debby are in the graphic on this page.

