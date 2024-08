Bonus Photos: Tate Cheerleaders, Fans And More

Here are bonus photos from last Friday Tate vs. Pine Forest Jamboree at Pete Gindl Stadium in Cantonment.

For the gallery, click here.

For photos and a game story, click here.

(Our apologies for the delayed posting of this gallery due to circumstances beyond our control and our election coverage this week.)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.