Back To School Reminder: Highway 4 Bridge Remains Closed

A reminder as students head back to school on Monday — The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek remains closed.

The estimated completion date for the nearly $4 million bridge is now September 1, according to Escambia County.

Highway 4 is a common travel route across the northern part of Escambia County, including travel to and from schools like Northview High, Bratt Elementary, Byrneville Elementary and to Ernest Ward Middle.

The bridge has been closed since July 10, 2023. Originally slated to reopen in June 2024, the Florida Department of Transportation says the project has been delayed by weather.

Traffic remains detoured along Pine Barren and Bratt roads during construction.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.