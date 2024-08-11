Back To School Reminder: Highway 4 Bridge Remains Closed

August 11, 2024

A reminder as students head back to school on Monday — The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek remains closed.

The estimated completion date for the nearly $4 million bridge is now September 1, according to Escambia County.

Highway 4 is a common travel route across the northern part of Escambia County, including travel to and from schools like Northview High, Bratt Elementary, Byrneville Elementary and to Ernest Ward Middle.

The bridge has been closed since July 10, 2023. Originally slated to reopen in June 2024, the Florida Department of Transportation says the project has been delayed by weather.

Traffic remains detoured along Pine Barren and Bratt roads during construction.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 