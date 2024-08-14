Atmore Man Arrested On Elderly Exploitation Charges
August 14, 2024
An Atmore man has been arrested on a charge of financial exploitation of the elderly following a months-long investigation.
Scott Peck, 58, was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center without bond.
The investigation began on April 8, 2024, when a caseworker with the Alabama Department of Human Resources contacted the Atmore Police Department with concerns about the financial well-being of an elderly individual.
Working in conjunction with the Escambia County District Attorney’s office, investigators examined financial records and built a case against Peck.
