Atmore Man Arrested On Elderly Exploitation Charges

August 14, 2024

An Atmore man has been arrested on a charge of financial exploitation of the elderly following a months-long investigation.

Scott Peck, 58, was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation began on April 8, 2024, when a caseworker with the Alabama Department of Human Resources contacted the Atmore Police Department with concerns about the financial well-being of an elderly individual.

Working in conjunction with the Escambia County District Attorney’s office, investigators examined financial records and built a case against Peck.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 