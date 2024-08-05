AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rose Six Cents Last Week

August 5, 2024

Florida gas prices increased a little more than 6 cents last week. The state average was $3.46 per gallon on Sunday.

In North Escambia.com a low of $2.95 was available Sunday on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Pensacola prices were as low as $289 at stations on Airport Boulevard and East Nine Mile Road.

“Although gas prices rose last week, fundamentals are moving lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices finished the week sharply lower than the week before, which should enable gas prices to decline.”

The U.S. price for crude oil has declined the last four consecutive weeks. During that time, the price of oil fell about $10 per barrel (-13%). Friday’s closing price was $73.52 per barrel. That’s the lowest daily closing price since June 4.

“Futures prices reportedly fell after the latest jobs report triggered concerns of an economic slowdown,” Jenkins said.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 