By The Numbers: About 1 In 4 Escambia Voters Took Part In Primary Election

Nearly 1 in 4 registered voters in Escambia County turned out for last week’s 2024 Primary Election.

Of Escambia County’s 198,336 active eligible voters, 48,385 or 24.4% voted, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Nearly 60% of the ballots were cast before election day. There were 15,781 early votes cast and 13,255 that took advantage of early voting and 10 Escambia County locations.

Preliminary data indicates just 22.4% of registered voters statewide participated in the primary election season. That is the lowest turnout during a presidential election year since 2012.