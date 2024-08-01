Tropical Disturbance Likely to Move Toward The Gulf

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a well-defined tropical wave over Hispaniola that now has a 70% chance of development over the next week.

Development of this system should be slow to occur during the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward over portions of the Greater Antilles. However, environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive

for development after the wave passes the Greater Antilles, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula

It’s too soon to say if this system will have any impacts across our local area.

What you can do now:

Monitor the forecasts over the coming days.

Review your family’s hurricane plans.

Update or refresh your emergency supply kit (especially if you already ate all your snacks).

We will keep you updated on development and any local impacts here on NorthEscambia.com.