Tate Grad, UWF Standout Darrien McDowell Selected In 2024 MLB Draft

Tate High School graduate Darrien McDowell was selected by the San Diego Padres Monday in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

McDowell, a junior first baseman for the University of West Florida Argos , was the 180th overall selection in the draft,. He was the first Division II player selected, and the first Argo drafted since 2015.

McDowell graduated from Tate High in 2020, and played at Pensacola State College before joining the UWF baseball team.

Last season at UWF, McDowell hit .442 with 27 home runs and 77 RBIs. He was the 2024 Division II Leader in home runs, total bases and slugging percentage, and was named the 2024 Gulf South Conference Player of the Year.

Photo for NorthEscambai.com click to enlarge.