Stamp Prices Increase Again This Weekend. This Is How Much First-Class Will Cost.

A first-class stamp will increase on Sunday, July 14.

A forever stamp will cost 73 cents as of Sunday, up a nickel over the current 68-cent price.

A forever stamp purchase before Sunday will still be valid “forever” and can be used after the price increase.

It is the second increase of the year. In January 2024, first class stamps increase from 66 cents to 68 cents.