Scott’s Pharmacy Proposes Construction Of New Molino Location

July 7, 2024

Scott’s Pharmacy is planning a new standalone location in Molino.

At 11,100 square feet, the pharmacy and retail building will be located at the northeast corner of Highway 29 and Molino Road, which is across Highway 29 from their current location and just south of a Florida Power & Light substation.

The location’s parking lot will have access from both Highway 29 and Molino Road, according to submitted plans from owner Ron Scott of Pace.

The proposal is set for final hearing before the Escambia County Development Review Committee on Wednesday, July 10.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.

Comments

One Response to “Scott’s Pharmacy Proposes Construction Of New Molino Location”

  1. MRS. ELLIS on July 7th, 2024 2:37 am

    Hey Ron,
    Wonderful news! Hope it is approved! Looks like just what’s needed to get more easily into your pharmacy





