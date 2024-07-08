Police Chase That Started At Atmore Prison Ends In Mobile County

Three suspects were arrested after leading police on a chase from an Atmore prison and crashing about 50 miles away in Mobile County.

About 8:30 a.m. Friday, an Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division (LESD) K-9 officer observed a suspicious vehicle and an individual attempting to introduce contraband into Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

The LESD officer initiated lights and sirens before the suspect reentered the car and fled in the vehicle. The officer then pursued the fleeing vehicle south onto I-65 before the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed near the Chickasaw exit.

Officials said the individual attempting to introduce contraband was apprehended after a short foot chase and later identified as Justin Duckworth.

Other LESD officers responded to the scene, and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jajuan Williams, and rear passenger, identified as Amber Shields, were taken into custody at the scene. All three suspects were transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton. All three remained jailed Sunday morning without bond.

Duckworth was charged with promoting prison contraband first degree, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana first degree, certain person forbidden to possess firearm, and receiving stolen property second degree, prohibited activities.

Williams was charged with promoting prison contraband first degree, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, felony attempting to elude, criminal mischief first degree, possession of marijuana first degree, and prohibited activities.

Shields was charged with promoting prison contraband first degree, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana first degree, and prohibited activities.

Thd Poarch Creek Indians Police Department, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the chase and apprehension.

The LESD investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.