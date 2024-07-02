Man Dies After Being Found In The Bottom Of Gonzalez Pool

A man died after being found at the bottom of a pool near Gonzalez Saturday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drowning at about 8 p.m. Saturday during a pool party at a residence in the 000 block of Flemming Drive.

Deputies said an unknown aga male fell into the pool and was still at the bottom when they arrived. They said he had a pulse after CPR but was transported to the hospital where he later died.

His name was not released.

ECSO said foul play is not suspected in the incident.