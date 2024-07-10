Highway 97 Crash Causes Molino Area Power Outage

A single vehicle crash on Highway 97 left a portion of Molino without power Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just north of Gibson Road. The driver of a pickup truck lost control, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The collision snapped the pole and caused power lines to fall across the overturned truck.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Florida Power & Light reported at least 400 Molino area customers lost power following the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released additional details from their investigation.

