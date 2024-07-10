Highway 97 Crash Causes Molino Area Power Outage

July 10, 2024

A single vehicle crash on Highway 97 left a portion of Molino without power Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just north of Gibson Road. The driver of a pickup truck lost control, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The collision snapped the pole and caused power lines to fall across the overturned truck.

The driver was not seriously injured.

Florida Power & Light reported at least 400 Molino area customers lost power following the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released additional details from their investigation.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 