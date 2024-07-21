For Escambia, Alabama, Deputy Charge With Federal Civil Rights Violation

A former Escambia County, Alabama, deputy has been charged with a federal civil rights violation.

Eric Glenn Lambeth, Jr. was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law for allegedly having sex with a female he had arrested and was transporting to jail, according to court records. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Lambeth was arrested and charged with custodial sexual abuse and a felony ethics violation in April 2023. He was released from jail on a $45,000 bond.

Sheriff Heath Jackson said his office received a complaint that Lambeth had sexual contact with an inmate who was being transported to jail.

“Lambeth was terminated from his position and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center,” Jackson said following the incident.

The sheriff said Lambeth previously worked at the jail and was transferred to patrol after attending the law enforcement academy in 2022.

The state custodial sexual abuse and a state felony ethics violation charges are still pending in Escambia County District Court.