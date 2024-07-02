FHP Explains Improper Turns And Passing Following Molino Crash

A semi-truck driver making a turn from Highway 97 was cited after a pickup truck attempting to pass him struck the truck Monday in Molino.’

Many NorthEscambia.com readers questioned how the semi driver could be at fault, so we reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more details on how the law works.

But fist, a recap of what FHP says happened Monday:

The crash happened about 11:40 a.m. on Highway 97 at Gibson Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the northbound semi attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Gibson Road. The pickup driver, also northbound, “initiated a pass in a lawful passing zone”, FHP said.

The semi turned in front of the pickup causing the front of the pickup to collide with the left side of the cab of the semi. The pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area at the intersection, while the truck came to rest in the opposite ditch after striking a utility pole.

The 76-year-old male driver and 66-year-old passenger of the pickup were transported to West Florida Hospital by Escambia County EMS. The semi driver, a 62-year-old from Alabama, was not injured.

FHP said the driver of the semi was cited for an improper left turn.

FHP Explains Florida law:

“A turn signal is a request, not a demand, and you have to ensure a clear path of travel to your left, right, front, and rear before executing any turn or lane change,” Lt. Jason King said.

“The biggest thing is a blinker is a request to take an action and changing direction. not a demand, and if someone is committed to passing, they legally occupy the lane first,” he said. “When you begin a turn you violate their right of way”.

King said FHP often issues a citation for an improper turn in this type of situation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.