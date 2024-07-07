EREC Warns Of Door-To-Door Fiber Internet Scam

July 7, 2024

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is warning members about a potential door-to-door scam involving fiber internet.

EREC said an individual pretending to be from Conexon Connect fiber internet has been knocking on doors saying that he is responding to service calls.

EREC said that a Conexon employee will only visit a home with an appointment. They will also have an identification badge and wear a Conexon Connect shirt or uniform.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 