EREC Warns Of Door-To-Door Fiber Internet Scam

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is warning members about a potential door-to-door scam involving fiber internet.

EREC said an individual pretending to be from Conexon Connect fiber internet has been knocking on doors saying that he is responding to service calls.

EREC said that a Conexon employee will only visit a home with an appointment. They will also have an identification badge and wear a Conexon Connect shirt or uniform.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.