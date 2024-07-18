Century Spending Over $3.3 Million On Five Sewage Lift Stations

The Town of Century has approved over $3.3 million for five sewage lift stations.

Lift stations are designed to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation using a pump.

The lift stations to be construction or reconstructed are:

Lift Station 1 – Century Correctional (including the mechanical bar screen and standby generator)

Lift Station 4 – Century Woods

Lift Station 8 – Highway 4 West

Lift Station 16 – Jefferson Avenue

Lift Station 20 – Pond and Jefferson

The bid was awarded to Talcon Group, LCC, of Havana, Florida for $3,365,175. Talcom was the lowest of two bidders. Pensacola Concrete Construction Company $10,561,045.88

The town has a total of 22 lift stations, and this is phase two of the repair and replacement process.

The council voted 3-0 to award the project with council members Dynette Lewis and Shelisa McCall absent.

Pictured: A wastewater lift station near Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church on Jefferson Avenue at Pond Street in Century out of service and running on a temporary pump as seen May 10, 2022. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.