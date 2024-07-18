Century Spending Over $3.3 Million On Five Sewage Lift Stations

July 18, 2024

The Town of Century has approved over $3.3 million for five sewage lift stations.

Lift stations are designed to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation using a pump.

The lift stations to be construction or reconstructed are:

  • Lift Station 1 – Century Correctional (including the mechanical bar screen and standby generator)
  • Lift Station 4 – Century Woods
  • Lift Station 8 – Highway 4 West
  • Lift Station 16 – Jefferson Avenue
  • Lift Station 20 – Pond and Jefferson

The bid was awarded to Talcon Group, LCC, of Havana, Florida for $3,365,175. Talcom was the lowest of two bidders. Pensacola Concrete Construction Company $10,561,045.88

The town has a total of 22 lift stations, and this is phase two of the repair and replacement process.

The council voted 3-0 to award the project with council members Dynette Lewis and Shelisa McCall absent.

Pictured: A wastewater lift station near Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church on Jefferson Avenue at Pond Street in Century out of service and running on a temporary pump as seen May 10, 2022. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 