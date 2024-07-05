Century Man Charged Battery, Assault On His Kids After Funeral

A Century man has been arrested for an armed disturbance following a funeral.

Darryl Lamar Brown, 56, was charged with misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brown allegedly slapped his adult child in the face with a hunting knife and threatened to stab him at a funeral repast.

A female told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she arrested at the funeral repast for her grandfather and Brown asked if she was not going to speak to him as she greeted the others present, according to an arrest report. She told deputies that he slapped her on the face with an open hand before she got up from the table and started yelling at him. Her brother wrapped his arms around Brown and tried to calm him down, but Brown slapped him in the face with the knife before pushing it into his stomach, the report continues.

The ECSO said Brown then told everyone to get off the property before he cut all of them. The siblings left the property and waited down the road for law enforcement, deputies said. Neither suffered visible injuries and declined EMS.

Brown remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $5,000.