Century Highway 29 Construction Zone Traffic Shift Delayed (Again)

July 28, 2024

An anticipated traffic shift in a Highway 29 construction zone in Century has once again been delayed again.

The Florida Department of Transpiration previously announced the shift would take place on July 15, then July 25. And now, FDOT says the contractor plans to shift traffic to newly constructed lanes on Thursday, August 1.

An unmarked Town of Century water pipe, a damaged water line and weather have all delayed the project.

NorthEscambaia.com photos, click to enlarge.

