Escambia Man Charged With Repeatedly Abusing Kitten

An 18-year-old Escambia County man has been charged with repeatedly abusing a three-week old kitten.

Eli Adrian Lee McIntyre was charged with felony animal cruelty. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

McIntyre’s roommate provided the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with four videos he alleged showed McIntyre abusing the kitten.

The first video reportedly showed McIntyre wrapping a phone charging cord around the neck of the kitten and pulling it up. Another showed the kitten having a seizure on the floor after McIntyre allegedly threw it against a wall. The other videos showed McIntyre grabbing the kitten by the neck and placing it inside a 12-pack box, and taking it in and out of a freezer, according to an arrest report.

The roommate told deputies that these were not the only abuse incidents, and McIntyre became aggressive after attempts to make him stop.

There was no update provided on the kitten’s condition in the arrest report.