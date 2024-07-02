FDOT Plans Traffic Shift Thursday In Century Highway 29 Construction Zone

The Florida Department of Transportation says that Highway 29 traffic in Century will be shifted to newly constructed southbound travel lanes beginning Thursday.

When we visited construction zone Monday evening, the southbound lanes did not appear to be close to completion.

For more photos, click here.

FDOT previously announced the shift would take place on July 15, but walked back to that date after NorthEscambia.com photos showed that was obviously not going to happen saying that the contractor located a damaged water line that put them behind schedule.

The FDOT projects includes a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

The project includes reconstructing a 700-foot curved segment of Highway 29 from north of Henry Street to Cottage Street; the curve has been the site of several truck accidents in recent years.

The full length of the $4.7 million project began in early January 2023 and had an original anticipated completion target date in Spring 2024.

FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Work on the project came to a complete standstill for several weeks in May 2023 after the discovery of an unmapped Town of Century water pipe that needed to be relocated. Century’s engineer said the problem pipe was a 2-inch water main.

For more photos, click here.

Pictured: The southbound travel lanes of Highway 29 (North Century Boulevard) and the current traffic pattern as seen on Monday evening, July 22. NorthEscambaia.com photos, click to enlarge.