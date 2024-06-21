Three Injured In Head-on Highway 97 Crash In Walnut Hill

Three people were injured in a headp-on crash Friday afternoon on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill, and state troopers say criminal charges are pending.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a northbound pickup truck driven by a 59-year old Pensacola man was traveling into the southbound lane, hitting another pickup head-on near the Walnut Hill Community Center.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the passenger in the northbound picku that was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital, as was the driver of the other pickup in second Airare medical helicopter. Both were from Camden, Alabama.

The driver of the southbound truck was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.

FHP said no one in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

For more photos, click here.

The Walnut and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia and the Atmore Fire Department also responded, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 97 was completely closed by the crash for about two hours.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.