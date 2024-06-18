The Chosen 12U Wins Montgomery Tournament

The Chosen 12U softball team went undefeated to take first place in a weekend tournament in Montgomery. The victories included a nail-biting squeeze bunt in extra innings for the semi-final victory and a 3-2 thriller in the championship game. The Chosen 12U softball team is home-based in Century with players from Century and the surrounding area. The Chosen team was founded last year in support of one of the player’s mother battling breast cancer. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.