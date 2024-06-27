Tate Graduate Matthew Johnson Commissioned

Matthew Johnson, a 2020 graduate of Tate High School was commissioned as a U.S. Navy ensign Saturday at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York

Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. He was commissioned by his mother, Lt. Kendra Smith, U. S. Navy Nurse Corps.

His father, retired U. S. Navy Master Chief Neal Johnson and his grandfather, U. S. Army veteran Ken Moore placed his ensign shoulder boards during the commissioning ceremony.

Matthew Johnson will serve as a Merchant Marine officer with the Military Sealift Command at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.

Pictured: Matthew Johnson, a 2020 graduate of Tate High School. was commissioned Saturday at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.