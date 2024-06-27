Tate Graduate Matthew Johnson Commissioned

June 27, 2024

Matthew Johnson, a 2020 graduate of Tate High School was commissioned as a U.S. Navy ensign Saturday at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York

Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. He was commissioned by his mother, Lt. Kendra Smith, U. S. Navy Nurse Corps.

His father, retired U. S. Navy Master Chief Neal Johnson and his grandfather, U. S. Army veteran Ken Moore placed his ensign shoulder boards during the commissioning ceremony.

Matthew Johnson will serve as a Merchant Marine officer with the Military Sealift Command at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia.

Pictured: Matthew Johnson, a 2020 graduate of Tate High School. was commissioned  Saturday at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 