Register Now For Tate Cheerleaders’ Lil Aggies Summer Camp

June 25, 2024

Deadline is Thursday for the Lil Aggies Summer 2024 Cheer Camp.

The camp will be held in the Tate High School Fryman Gym July 15-17 from 8 a.m. until noon each day.

il Aggies will learn proper stretch techniques, jump techniques, stunts, tumbling, sideline cheers, extreme routine, motion placements, and much more!

All Lil Aggies will receive an exclusive Lil Aggies t-shirt and a daily snack and drink.

Dress up days are as follows:

  • Monday – Neon Day
  • Tuesday – Outer Space Day
  • Wednesday – Aggie Spirit Day

For a printable registration form and more information, click here.

The deadline to register ins July 27. Late registrations will not be accepted.

Pictured: The 2023 Lil Aggies Summer Cheer Camp. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

