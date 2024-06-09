Northview FFA Students Build Duck Boxes For Jones Swamp

June 9, 2024

The Northview High School FFA chapter recently created another set of wood duck boxes for Jones Swamp.

Built in partnership with the Escambia County Natural Resource Conservation division, the new boxes will join the three already installed at Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve.

Wood ducks are cavity nesters and duck boxes offer a good replacement for natural tree cavities, safe and snug from the elements and fitted with snake baffles to help prevent predation. The hope is the boxes will attract wood ducks and other waterfowl to Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve, and given them safe pace to raise their ducklings.

The Northview FFA members previously constructed a set of duck boxes for Jones Swamp in 2023.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 