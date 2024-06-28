IP To Award $57,000 In Grants To Local Nonprofits. Here’s How To Apply.

The International Paper Pensacola Mill will award a total of $57,000 in foundation grants to non-profit organizations in 2024.

International Paper Pensacola Mill recognizes the vital role non-profit organizations play in addressing critical needs within our communities. Through these grants, organizations will be able to fund new projects and programs that align with our signature causes and have a positive impact on the lives of individuals.

To apply for these grants, non-profit organizations are invited to submit their applications until Monday, July 15. Interested parties can access the application form at www.ipgiving.com.

“International Paper grants are a powerful way for us to make a meaningful difference in our community,” said Whitney Fike, regional communications manager. “We are committed to supporting organizations that share our vision of creating positive change and improving the lives of individuals.”

The International Paper Foundation focuses on making sustainable investments that address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Grants are awarded based on signature causes.

Signature Causes include:

Education – Programs focused on helping children succeed via a comprehensive approach to education. Priority is given to literacy programs from birth through 3rd grade.

Hunger – Programs dedicated to improving food security throughout our communities.

Health & Wellness – Programs that promote healthy living habits.

Disaster Relief – Programs that help communities prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

Funding also is available to address environmental initiatives (forests, water and air), employee involvement grants and other critical community needs.

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measurable objectives to demonstrate impact.

Applications will be accepted at www.ipgiving.com until July 15, 2023.

If you have questions about the grant guidelines, contact Whitney Fike, regional communications manager, at whitney.fike@ipaper.com or call (850) 968-3076.