IP Pensacola Employee Scholarships Awarded

The I.P. Pensacola Employees Scholarship Foundation recently announced the recipients of its annual college scholarships. This year, two outstanding high school seniors have been awarded scholarships to support their higher education pursuits.

The foundation awarded two scholarships of $1,000 each to Maggie Godwin who will attend the University of West Florida and Ashlyn Greeson who will attend Auburn University.

“We are delighted to support the educational aspirations of our employees’ children by awarding these scholarships,” said Laura Osborne, president of the I.P. Employees Scholarship Foundation. “Investing in their future not only honors the dedication of our workforce, but also strengthens our community.”

For more than 40 years, these scholarships have been awarded to high school seniors who demonstrate academic excellence. Eligibility criteria include being a child of a current or retired employee of the International Paper Pensacola Mill, acceptance into an accredited institution of higher learning, and submission of an application accompanied by a qualifying ACT score.

Pictured: Scholarship winners Maggie Godwin (left) and Ashlyn Greeson. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

