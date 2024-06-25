Florida Man Charged With Murder In Flomaton Shooting

A Florida man is charged with murder following a fatal shooting Sunday evening in Flomaton.

Bradford Charlse Eusea of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, remains in the Escambia County Detention Center without bond.

Flomaton Police Chief Dereck Lowry told NorthEscambai.com that his department responded to the 20000 block of Highway 31, near Southern Wood Specialties, about 6 p.m.

“A family dispute turned deadly when the victim was shot,” Lowry said.

Family members have identified the victim as 26-year-old Tanner Coleman.

“It is an open investigation at this time,” Lowry said.