Escambia Man Allegedly Shoots Neighbor In Argument Over Tree Limb
June 3, 2024
An Escambia County man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting his neighbor during a dispute over tree limbs.
Derrick Jonathan Suell was charged with attempted homicide and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.
The incident happened about 9 a.m. on Capitol Boulevard. near Cobb Lane. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Suell got into a disagreement with his neighbor over tree limbs and escalated into Suell shooting his neighbor in the leg.
The victim reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Comments