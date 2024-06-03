Escambia Man Allegedly Shoots Neighbor In Argument Over Tree Limb

June 3, 2024

An Escambia County man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting his neighbor during a dispute over tree limbs.

Derrick Jonathan Suell was charged with attempted homicide and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The incident happened about 9 a.m. on Capitol Boulevard. near Cobb Lane. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Suell got into a disagreement with his neighbor over tree limbs and escalated into Suell shooting his neighbor in the leg.

The victim reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 