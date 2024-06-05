ECFR Confirms Bratt Road House Fire Was Sparked By Lightning

June 5, 2024

Escambia County Fire Rescue has confirmed that a house fire early Saturday morning on Bratt Road was started by a lightning strike.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 7400 block of Bratt Road, just east of Cox Road.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the rear of the brick home. They were able to bring the fire under control by 3:20 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

ECFR conducted the investigation and determined lightning caused the fire. ECFR said the home can be inhabited again after repairs.

Members of the Century, McDavid, Walnut Hill and Molino stations of Escambia Fire-Rescue responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 