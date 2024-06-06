Cantonment Woman Charged With Battery On Deputy

June 6, 2024

A Cantonment woman is charged with kicking an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy at breaking a window on her father’s residence.

Niquita Lashon Potter, 37, was charged with criminal mischief and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Potter’s father reported that she had broken a window at his residence on Yacht Harbor Driver.

Deputies arrived to find Potter on the front porch with the broken window behind her. She stated that she was trying to get her belongings, according to an arrest report. She also told deputies that she lived there a couple of years ago.

The father told deputies that she has not resided there since 2019, and he wished to pursue charges for the broken window.

While she was being arrested, Potter kicked an ECSO deputy in his right leg, the report states.

Potter was booked into the Escambia County Jail where she remained Friday morning with bond set at $2,000.

