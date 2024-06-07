Bicyclist Injured In Crash With Vehicle In Cottage Hill

A bicyclist received minor injuries in a collision with a vehicle Friday morning in Cottage Hill.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old female was riding her bicycle in the northbound lane of Highway 95A near Williams Ditch Road she collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe that was also traveling north on Highway 95A.

The bicyclist was transported by Escambia County EMS to Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 57-year dol driver of the Tahoe was not injured.