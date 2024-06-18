Beulah Man Charged Molesting Preteen Boy

A Beulah man has been charged with sexually abusing a preteen boy over a period of several years.

James Craig Schultz, 70, was charged with sexual battery molesting a victim under 12-years-old by an offender 18-years-old or older, a life felony.

Schultz allegedly sexually molested the boy since at least about 2015, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The report states a relative walked into the child’s room last week and saw Schultz exposing himself to the child.

The victim said Schultz had been “engaging in sexual acts with him since he was 10-11 years old”, according to the arret report.

The relative and the boy had been living with Schultz for over 10 years, and the victim viewed him as his grandfather, although they are not related, according to the report.