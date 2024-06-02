Multiple People Injured In Highway 196, Highway 29 Crash

June 12, 2024

Multiple people were injured in a two vehicle crash Tuesday evening near Molino.

The crash involving a passenger car and a pickup truck happened just before 7 p.m. at Highway 196 and Highway 29. Both vehicles came to rest on HIghway 196 with the car upright and the pickup truck on its side.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 