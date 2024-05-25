Tate High’s Lucas Williams Signs College Basketball Scholarship

Lucas Williams, a three-year varsity basketball player at Tate High School, recently signed a full-ride scholarship with Owens Community College (Perrysburg, Ohio) recently.

For more photos, click here.

Williams was named PNJ All-Area First Team and to the Pensacola Sports’ All-Star Basketball Game. Named the Aggies’ MVP, the point guard led the team in points, assists, and steals.

Photos by Tate High School Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.