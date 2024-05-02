Take Stock In Children of Escambia County Awards $315,000 In Scholarships

May 24, 2024

Take Stock in Children and the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded $315,000 in scholarships recently during a “Graduation & Unsung Hero Celebration”.

The event honored 23 graduating seniors who received four-year tuition scholarships and a laptop computer. Also recognized were all of the volunteer mentors of our students as well as scholarship donors.

The 2023 Take Stock in Children graduates are:

  • Northview High: Allyson Jones, Dequan Shabazz.;
  • Tate High: Kaylee Emmons, Eliana Howington, Quentin Lewis-Wright, Nancy Mendez-Rostro, Alex-Marie Tartarilla, Malachi Williams;
  • Escambia Virtual: Hana Scully; Escambia High: Ralynn Durant, Kaley Mastrianno, Keyonte Smith, Jayla Stallworth;
  • Pine Forest High: Amiya Rudolph, Chaeli Lackey, Chancellor Washington;
  • Washington High; Jaden Allen, Ariyanna Cunningham, Brogan Dougherty, Kaitie Johnson, Elizabeth Mendiola;
  • West Florida High: Jessica Hatton, Bailey Poston.

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. The program provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income students to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Students are selected through a need-based application process in middle school, and comprehensive services continue through high school and include the students’ transition into college. Students receive a college scholarship, a caring volunteer mentor, and college readiness skills.

Scholarships are funded through a unique public-private fundraising model in which local scholarship donations are matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation when scholarships are purchased each year.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

