Take Stock In Children of Escambia County Awards $315,000 In Scholarships

Take Stock in Children and the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation awarded $315,000 in scholarships recently during a “Graduation & Unsung Hero Celebration”.

The event honored 23 graduating seniors who received four-year tuition scholarships and a laptop computer. Also recognized were all of the volunteer mentors of our students as well as scholarship donors.

The 2023 Take Stock in Children graduates are:

Northview High: Allyson Jones, Dequan Shabazz.;

Take Stock in Children was established in 1995 as a non-profit organization in Florida operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. The program provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income students to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Students are selected through a need-based application process in middle school, and comprehensive services continue through high school and include the students’ transition into college. Students receive a college scholarship, a caring volunteer mentor, and college readiness skills.

Scholarships are funded through a unique public-private fundraising model in which local scholarship donations are matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation when scholarships are purchased each year.

