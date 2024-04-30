A Mom Remembers Her Daughter As Search Continues For Molino Woman’s Killer

On Sunday afternoon, April 30, 2017, Anna Louise Brown was out for a jog on Gibson Road in Molino.

She never made it home.

Brown, 38, was found face down on the side of the road near the Alligator Creek bridge. She had been shot multiple times.

And her murderer remains on the run.

“Seven Long Hard Years, We Have Shed Many a Tear,” Sue Brown wrote in a poem (reprinted below) in remembrance of her daughter on the seventh anniversary of her death. “Longing for Peace, Solace of Some Kind, Hoping for Justice, At Least.”

A nearby witness observed an older model silver vehicle drive past his residence. A short time later, the vehicle drove back past his residence again. Moments later the witness heard approximately six to eight gunshots.

The victim had recently finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Manuel De-Jesus Vega, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A family member expressed concern to investigators about Vega due to him being both verbally and physically abusive.

Anna Brown’s murder was one of four cases that were the focus of retired certified law enforcement detectives during a two-day Cold Case Symposium hosted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO said Monday that they are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Below: NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.