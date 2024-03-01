The Night The Lights Went Out In Bratt: Northview Varsity Postponed, JV Defeats JUB

On the night the lights went out in Bratt, the Northview junior varsity Chiefs defeated J.U. Blacksher of Uriah, Alabama, 15-1 and the varsity game was postponed due to a lighting failure.

Varsity (Postponed)

J.U. Blacksher was up 3-2 over the Northview Chiefs in the first inning Thursday night in Bratt when the lights went out for an unknown reason. The game was postponed when no one was able to get the field lights back on.

Jackson Bridges pitched that first inning for the Chiefs, allowing no hits and three runs while striking out two and walking one.

Grayden Sheffield and Wyatt Scruggs both recorded hits for the Chiefs.

Northview 15, J.U. Blacksher 1 (JV)

The Northview junior varsity chiefs beat J.U. Blacksher 15-1 on a chilly afternoon in Bratt.

For more JV photos, click or tap here.

Gabe Harrison earned the win for Northview JV, giving up no hits and one run in four innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Harrison and Strawbridge had two hits and two RBIs each for the JV Chiefs. Nate Jones went 1-1 with three RBIs. Luke Chavers, and Tyler Gilmore both added a hit.

Pictured: Northview JV beat J.U. Blacksher 15-1 on a chilly afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.