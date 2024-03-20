Navy Federal Names New Pensacola Leader

Navy Federal Credit Union recently promoted Jackie Biggs to serve as the executive leader for operational campuses and the credit union’s Contact Center Operations (CCO). Biggs, a Pensacola native, takes over for Kara Cardona, who was recently promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

“I started my Navy Federal career in the contact center in 2007, Biggs said. “The opportunity to lead our enterprise CCO and campuses is one I relish because those businesses are where we have a great impact on our members and the communities where we serve. I’m humbled by the opportunity to build on the momentum Kara and other leaders began.”

Biggs is a two-time recipient of the Navy Federal Credit Unions President’s Award for Leadership Excellence, 2013 and 2018, and recipient of the President’s Award for Service Excellence in 2011. He most recently held the position of senior vice president of Contact Center Operations.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Jackie for many years,” said Kara Cardona, COO of Navy Federal. “His passion to serve not only Navy Federal and our members, but also the Pensacola Community, is inspiring. I am confident that his vast leadership experience across multiple lines of business, coupled with his community focus, makes him an ideal leader for this role.”

Biggs most recently served on the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation board, where he chaired the fundraising committee. He was a founding member of the School Partnerships program, where he was instrumental in bringing SkillsUSA to Pensacola.