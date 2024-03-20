IMPACT 100 Will Award Over $1.2 Million To Local Nonprofits

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will award over $1.2 million to local nonprofit organizations.

PACT 100 announced Tuesday that its 2024 membership drive has successfully concluded with a record 1,208 members.

On October 13, IMPACT 100 will give $1,208,000 back to the community, awarding 12 significant project grants of $100,670 each to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

IMPACT 100 has awarded grants totaling over $16 million in 153 grants to deserving nonprofit organizations in the Greater Pensacola Bay Area over the last 20 years.

“It is my privilege to serve with the 1,208 members of IMPACT to support the nonprofits who do such important work in our community. The spirit of philanthropy is alive and well among us as demonstrated by the record-breaking number of women who have chosen to be a part of IMPACT 100 in 2024. Through our collective giving, we have already contributed over $16 Million to the Pensacola Bay Area. This year we will add another $1.2 million to that grand total, continuing our mission of effective philanthropy.” said Kristin Longley, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “For over 20 years, the women of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area have supported nonprofit organizations through truly transformative projects that benefit thousands of families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”

On Thursday, April 18th, IMPACT 100 will host a free nonprofit workshop and social for nonprofits considering applying for a grant. The event will feature the dynamic Darrick McGhee. McGhee’s diverse background as an entrepreneur, lobbyist, pastor, and blogger brings a wealth of knowledge on driving positive change, particularly in Florida. Nonprofit leaders are urged to get more details and register for the workshop at www.impact100pensacola.org/nonprofit-workshop.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge