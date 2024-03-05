Girl, Age 6, Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot Of Pensacola Park

A 6-year old girl was killed Tuesday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Pensacola park.

The child was struck about 5:22 p.m.at Hitzman-Optimist Park on Langley Avenue.

The Pensacola Police Department said the girl was taken by private vehicle to Sacred Heart Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Additional information was not released as the investigation continued.

File photo.