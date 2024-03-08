Funeral Service Set For Legendary Football Coach Carl Madison

Funeral services are set for Monday for legionardy high school football coash Carl Madison..

Madison passed away Monday at age 93.

Madison had a career coaching record of 326-129-7, earning him the distinction of being number two on Florida’s all-time football coaching victories list. He was inducted as a member of the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

In addition to winning a state title at Tate High School, he took the Pine Forest Eagles to two state championships in 1987 and 1988. The 1988 Eagle team was named as national champions by USA Today, and Madison earned the title of the National High School Football Coach of the Year. All in all, he coached at five different Florida High Schools including Ernest Ward, plus three out of state schools.

The football field at Tate bears the name “Carl Madion Field.”

Funeral services for William Carl Mardison will be held Monday March 11, 2024, at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Nine Mile Road. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. with services beginning at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery on Scenic Highway.