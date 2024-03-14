FPL Seeks Back-to-Back Rate Decreases In April And May

Florida Power & Light Company customers could see back-to-back rate decreases after the company today asked state regulators to approve a reduction beginning in May to reflect lower fuel prices. Rates are already scheduled to decrease in April.

If the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) approves FPL’s request, a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill would be more than $14 lower in May than it is today. Individual bills vary based on customers’ energy usage.

Rates are going down in April because a temporary surcharge to recover restoration costs from past hurricanes ends March 31. That means a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill will fall nearly $7.

PL asked the PSC to reduce the fuel charge on customer bills to reflect lower projected prices for natural gas, which is used in FPL’s power plants to generate electricity. If the PSC approves, a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill would fall about $7.70 beginning in May.

“We are committed to providing reliable energy and keeping customer bills as low as possible. While we are pleased with the possibility of back-to-back rate reductions, we also encourage customers to take advantage of tools and tips from our energy experts to help customers reduce their energy usage and make their bills even lower,” said Armando Pimentel, FPL president and CEO.