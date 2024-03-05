Croom Throws A Dozen Stikeouts As Tate Beats Navarre 5-2

March 5, 2024

Tate 5, Navarre 2

The Tate Agies beat the Navarre Raiders 5-2 Monday night on the road.

Tate picther Neal Croom went a full seven innings, striking out 12 Raiders. He allowed six hits, two runs and walked one.

Clif Quinggins went 2-3 with three RBIs at the plate for the Aggies. Cole McNair had two hits for Tate, while Madox Land, Bray Touchstone, and Kaleb Posta added one each.

Up next, Tate will take on Arnold at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Tate, Navarre  JV (Canceled- weather)

The junior varsity Tat at Navarre game Monday was canceled due to weather.

Tate 2, Navarre 1 (Freshmen)

In freshmen action, Tate downed Navarre 2-1 in Cantonment.

The freshment Aggies will be at Catholic at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 