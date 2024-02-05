West Fraser McDavid Mill Proposes Construction Of Two New Kilns

West Fraser is proposing to add two continuous dry kilns at their existing sawmill at 401 Champion Drive in McDavid.

Three existing batch kilns will be decommissioned in phases, according to the company’s application with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The proposed development occupies an area of approximately 5.83 acres at the eastern side of the current 170.5 acre parcel.

The total area of construction is about 5.831 acres. Of that, approximately 4.170 acres is new impervious with new pavement accounting for 3.354 acres, leaving 0.816 acres in buildings and other structures.

In addition to the two new kilns, the proposed project includes a motor control center (MCC) for the kilns, a fuel storage/reclaimer building and MCC, energy system building, electrical building, transformer/generator building, breeching system building, a conveyor from the existing facility, and other conveyors for moving material through the new facilities. The new area pavement will be concrete.

There will be no impacts to wetlands, according to the company.

The project is currently in the pre-application stage with the Escambia County Development Review Committee and is set for public meeting at 2:25 p.m. on February 7 at the Escambia County Central Complex Building at 3363 West Park Place.