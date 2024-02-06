Union Expresses ‘No Confidence’ In Escambia EMS Leadership

The local EMS union has executed a vote of “no confidence” in Escambia County’s EMS leadership.

The letter, dated Monday and addressed to the four sitting Escambia County commissioners, said the bargaining members of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics Local 325 executed a vote of no confidence in EMS Chief David Torsell and Deputy Chief Christopher Stevens, citing “unsuccessful attempts to resolve the culture of harassment, tyranny and lack of health and safety for both the Escambia County community and its EMS providers”.

The union claims leadership has reduced the number of ambulances available to answer calls while forcing employees to work “unsafe and unreasonable” hours.

“Chief Torsell’s decisions while in office have created a crisis in which the community is suffering and us first responders are exhausted,” the letter signed by union leadership stated. They also alleged that Torsell has willfully misled Public Safety Direct Eric Gilmore in order to obstruct oversight.

Union leadership demanded that Torsell and Stephens resign or be removed immediately.

Escambia County has not responded to the allegations.